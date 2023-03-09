Dayton takes on Saint Joseph's (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-16, 8-10 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (20-11, 12-6 A-10) New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -10.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers face the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks in the A-10 Tournament. The Flyers’ record in A-10 games is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Dayton is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 8-10 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has an 8-11 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 16 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Lynn Greer III is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

