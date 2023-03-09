Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (18-14, 7-13 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (25-6, 17-3 Big East) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -6.5; over/under is 161.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles play the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East play is 17-3, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Marquette is 22-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Storm are 7-13 in Big East play. St. John’s (NY) is second in the Big East with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Soriano is averaging 15.3 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

