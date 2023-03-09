Kansas State Wildcats play in Big 12 Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -2; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 2.2.

The Horned Frogs are 9-9 in Big 12 play. TCU scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.8 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Mike Miles is averaging 17.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

