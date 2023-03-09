Cincinnati Bearcats play in AAC Tournament against the Temple Owls

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temple Owls (16-15, 10-8 AAC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (20-11, 11-7 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play in the AAC Tournament against the Temple Owls. The Bearcats have gone 11-7 against AAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 10-8 in AAC play. Temple averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Hysier Miller is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

