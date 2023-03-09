Boise State Broncos play the UNLV Rebels in MWC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (19-12, 7-11 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (23-8, 13-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -4; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos play the UNLV Rebels in the MWC Tournament. The Broncos have gone 13-5 against MWC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Boise State scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Rebels are 7-11 in MWC play. UNLV is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Rice is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.4 points. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Elijah Harkless is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rebels. Justin Webster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

