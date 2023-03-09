Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in ACC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-13, 10-10 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 15-5 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -6; over/under is 157 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons play in the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes’ record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 9-1 in non-conference play. Miami scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 10-10 against ACC teams. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.7 points, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article