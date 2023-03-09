Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars meet in Pac-12 Tournament

Washington State Cougars (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12)
The Cougars are 11-9 in Pac-12 play. Washington State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: N’Faly Dante is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Justin Powell is averaging 10.3 points for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.