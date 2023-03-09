Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in C-USA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-15, 8-12 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (28-3, 18-2 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -10.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the C-USA Tournament. The Owls’ record in C-USA play is 18-2, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 8-12 in C-USA play. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

McKnight is averaging 16.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

