Kent State Golden Flashes face the Akron Zips in MAC Tournament

Akron Zips (22-10, 13-5 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (26-6, 15-3 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes play in the MAC Tournament against the Akron Zips. The Golden Flashes' record in MAC play is 15-3, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference play. Kent State ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Malique Jacobs averaging 6.4.

The Zips are 13-5 against MAC opponents. Akron is sixth in the MAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Jacobs is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Freeman is averaging 16.5 points and 11 rebounds for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

