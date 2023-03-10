Miller scores 18 as No. 4 Alabama cruises at SEC quarters

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and No. 4 Alabama never trailed in posting a 72-49 victory over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The top-seeded Crimson Tide (27-5) set the pace in the first half hitting eight-of-20 shots from long range. Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley added 11 points apiece for Alabama, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Alabama will play either No. 17 Tennessee or No. 25 Missouri in the semifinal on Saturday.

“I thought our guys did a good job opening the game,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I thought we did a good job closing the half. I think over the final 12 minutes of the first half, they were 3 for 19. We went into the half great.”

Oats had hoped to rest his starters after the first four minutes of the second half but Tolu Smith got hot and changed those plans.

The Bulldogs (21-12) were scoreless in their first six possessions including a pair of turnovers. They hit 8 of 31 field goal attempts and missed all five of their shots from 3-point range.

“It was a tough day,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “We’re best when we get off to a really good start. Obviously, we didn’t. “They had great energy out of the locker room. They kind of punched us in the face. We were playing from behind, playing uphill all night long.”

Smith led Mississippi State with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Dashawn Davis scored 13 points.

Alabama led 41-21 at halftime, too big an advantage for Mississippi State to overcome with the Crimson Tide opening up a 25-point lead with 1:14 left on a layup by Nimari Burnette on a fastbreak.

With 5:40 remaining, Mississippi State trimmed the Crimson Tide’s lead to 57-43 on a layup by D.J. Jeffries. The Bulldogs would not get any closer.

BIG PICTURE Mississippi State shot 31% from the field and hit only one of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

Alabama and Miller, a hometown player, received their share of boos from the crowd. Miller allegedly brought a gun to Darius Miles who has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near the Alabama campus. Miles was dismissed from the team. Also indicted for capital murder Friday morning was Michael Davis. Miller has not missed a game, and he was picked to talk on TV after the game.

Miller declined to discuss the case in the postgame press conference which was dominated by questions about the situation.

“Listen, this whole situation has been, obviously, as you know, hard to deal with, tragic, to have any involvement in a young woman losing her life,” Oats said. “What you ask is a private matter; I’m not going to discuss publicly with everybody. A lot of this is just hard to deal with, to be honest with you. But it’s a private matter.”

The Crimson Tide made a season-high 20 assists.

“Our guys are unselfish, they move the ball, they care about each other,” Oats said. “We only had seven turnovers. I thought our guards did a great job of taking care of the ball.”

Alabama moves onto the semifinals Saturday. Tennessee beat Alabama 68-59 on Feb. 15 in Knoxville, while Missouri was routed on its own court by the Crimson Tide 85-64 on Jan. 21.

