Taylor, No. 18 Texas A&M rally past Arkansas in SEC quarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wade Taylor scored 18 points and No. 18 Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas 67-61 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Henry Coleman III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Texas A&M. Dennis Dexter and Radford each added 11 points.
Arkansas (20-13) now must wait until Sunday’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement to learn its postseason fate.
Nick Smith led Arkansas with 16 points and Makhi Mitchell finished with 15.
Jordan Walsh made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Razorbacks a 38-25 lead at halftime.
Texas A&M trailed 40-27 early in the second half before surging to take a 46-45 lead on Dexter’s jump shot with 10:26 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M outrebounded Arkansas 43-26 and had a 36-28 scoring edge in the paint. ... Arkansas had nine steals in forcing Texas A&M into 15 turnovers. The Razorbacks used that to give them a 15-5 scoring difference in fast-break points. They also had a big advantage in blocked shots at 11-2.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Will wait to see where it will play next.
Texas A&M: Semifinals in the SEC tourney.
