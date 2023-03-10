UCSB beats Cal Poly 64-54, advances to Big West semifinal

HENDERSON, Nev. — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 64-54 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night in the Big West Conference tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Mitchell added five assists for the Gauchos (24-7). Miles Norris scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Andre Kelly shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.