UCSB beats Cal Poly 64-54, advances to Big West semifinal

HENDERSON, Nev. — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 64-54 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night in the Big West Conference tournament’s quarterfinal round.
Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs (7-24) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points and two blocks for Cal Poly. Camren Pierce also had 10 points. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to 18 in a row.
Kelly scored nine points in the first half and UCSB went into halftime trailing 32-26. Mitchell scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UCSB to a 10-point victory.
