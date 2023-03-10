UAB rolls past Rice 87-60 in C-USA quarterfinals

FRISCO, Texas — Jordan Walker scored 27 points to lead UAB to an 87-60 romp over Rice on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.
KJ Buffen added 16 points and three steals for UAB, while Trey Jemison pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Travis Evee led the Owls (18-15) with 20 points. Max Fiedler added 14 points and five assists.
UAB took the lead with 9:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-30 at halftime.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.