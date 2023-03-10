Houston Cougars and East Carolina Pirates meet in AAC Tournament

East Carolina Pirates (16-16, 6-12 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC)
The Pirates’ record in AAC play is 6-12. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
RJ Felton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.
Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.