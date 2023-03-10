Sam Houston plays Grand Canyon in WAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-11, 11-7 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (25-6, 14-4 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes in the WAC Tournament. The Bearkats are 14-4 against WAC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes are 11-7 against WAC teams. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Rayshon Harrison is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 65.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

