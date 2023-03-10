Niagara holds off Siena 71-65 in MAAC quarterfinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Noah Thomasson scored 18 points to lead Niagara to a 71-65 victory over Siena on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Thomasson added five rebounds and five assists for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (16-14), who will play top-seeded Iona in Friday’s semifinals. Joe Kasperzyk had 16 points and Aaron Gray contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.