Saint Peter's plays in MAAC Tournament against the Marist

Marist Red Foxes (12-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-17, 7-13 MAAC)
The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC games is 6-14. Marist allows 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
Noah Harris is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 8.9 points. Patrick Gardner is averaging 20.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.