Boise State tops UNLV 87-76 in overtime in MWC quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS — Naje Smith scored six of his 18 points in overtime and No. 2 seed Boise State outlasted seventh-seeded UNLV 87-76 on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Smith added six rebounds for the Broncos (24-8), who will play the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between No. 3 seed Utah State and sixth-seeded New Mexico in the semifinals on Friday. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tyson Degenhart recorded 16 points, while Chibuzo Agbo totaled 16 points and six boards.