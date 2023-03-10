Boise State tops UNLV 87-76 in overtime in MWC quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS — Naje Smith scored six of his 18 points in overtime and No. 2 seed Boise State outlasted seventh-seeded UNLV 87-76 on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Elijah Harkless finished with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists to pace the Rebels (19-13). UNLV also got 18 points from Justin Webster also had 18 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10.
Agbo scored 12 in the first half to help the Broncos take a 50-34 lead into halftime. Harkless and Webster combined for 19 second-half points and Shane Nowell buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 73.
