North Carolina Central Eagles and Norfolk State Spartans square off in MEAC Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 9-5 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (18-11, 10-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles play in the MEAC Tournament against the Norfolk State Spartans. The Eagles have gone 10-4 against MEAC teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. North Carolina Central is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 9-5 against MEAC teams. Norfolk State averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

