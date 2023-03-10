Michigan State Spartans play the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Joey Hauser paces the Spartans with 7.0 boards.

The Buckeyes are 5-15 in Big Ten play. Ohio State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Zed Key is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

