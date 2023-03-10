Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh sidelined by knee soreness

CHICAGO — Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday because of knee soreness.

Sensabaugh played on each of the first two days of the tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward had nine points during Wednesday’s 65-57 victory over Wisconsin, and then scored 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting in Thursday’s surprising 73-69 win against Iowa.