Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh sidelined by knee soreness

CHICAGO — Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday because of knee soreness.
The Buckeyes are 15-18 going into their quarterfinal matchup with Michigan State.
Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds on the year. He is considered a first-round prospect for this year’s NBA draft if he decides to go pro.
