Purdue Boilermakers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -6.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off in the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers have gone 15-5 against Big Ten teams, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten with 15.3 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 4.2.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is the best team in the Big Ten scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 11.6 points. Zach Edey is shooting 61.1% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Advertisement

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article