San Diego State Aztecs play the San Jose State Spartans in MWC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (20-12, 10-8 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-6, 15-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -8.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs play in the MWC Tournament against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 15-3, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State is second in the MWC in team defense, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Spartans are 10-8 against MWC opponents. San Jose State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Seiko averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Advertisement

Omari Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article