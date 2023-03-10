Williams scores 35; Memphis beats UCF 81-76 in AAC quarters

FORT WORTH, Texas — DeAndre Williams’ 35 points led Memphis over UCF 81-76 on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
CJ Kelly led the Knights (17-13) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and seven rebounds. Darius Johnson added 15 points and four assists for UCF. Michael Durr also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Davis’ 21-point second half helped Memphis finish off the five-point victory.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.