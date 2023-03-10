Marquette Golden Eagles play the UConn Huskies in Big East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -3.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles play the No. 11 UConn Huskies in the Big East Tournament. The Golden Eagles have gone 17-3 against Big East teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 1.9.

The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East teams. UConn is third in the Big East scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Kolek is averaging 12.9 points, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

