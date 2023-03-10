Southern Utah edges Utah Tech 76-75 in WAC quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS — Jason Spurgin led third-seeded Southern Utah with 19 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 53 seconds remaining as the Thunderbirds turned back upset-minded Utah Tech, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, 76-75 on Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Spurgin also contributed eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds (20-11). Drake Allen scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Maizen Fausett shot 6 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.