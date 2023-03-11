CSU Fullerton edges UC Irvine 83-80 in Big West semifinal

Wrightsell shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Titans (18-12). Tory San Antonio scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Vincent Lee was 6 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth straight win for the Titans.