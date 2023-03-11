CSU Fullerton edges UC Irvine 83-80 in Big West semifinal

HENDERSON, Nev. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-80 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals.
Dawson Baker finished with 22 points and three steals for the Anteaters (22-10). DJ Davis added 20 points for UC Irvine. Pierre Crockrell II also had 12 points and four assists.
CSU Fullerton used a 9-0 second-half run erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-46 with 16:53 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Wrightsell scored 14 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.