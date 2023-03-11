Grand Canyon beats Sam Houston 78-75 in WAC semifinal

Grand Canyon, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, will play in Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 Utah Valley and No. 3 Southern Utah.

Kobe Knox shot 6 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to score 21 points to lead the Antelopes (20-11). Baumann shot 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Chance McMillian shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.