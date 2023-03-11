Smith scores 18, Grambling beats Jackson State in SWAC semi

Grambling State, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will take on eighth-seeded Texas Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday night.

Smith added eight rebounds for the Tigers (22-8). Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Cameron Christon recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance). It was the ninth win in a row for the Tigers.