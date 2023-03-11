No. 1 Houston's Marcus Sasser injured in AAC tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser left the first-half of top-ranked Houston’s AAC tournament semifinal game Saturday with an apparent groin injury.
Sasser crumpled to the floor with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half, and was in obvious pain after the non-contact injury. He was dribbling between the conference logo and the 3-point line when his right foot appeared to slip, throwing him off-balance before his left foot slipped as well and put him in an awkward split.
In Houston’s 60-46 quarterfinal win over East Carolina on Friday, Sasser scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half as the Cougars overcame their worst-shooting game of the season.
A starter on the Cougars’ 2021 Final Four team, Sasser missed their run to the NCAA Elite Eight last year because of a broken bone in his left foot before Christmas.
