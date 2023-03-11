Iona secures 2nd straight NCAA Tourney bid beating Marist

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Daniss Jenkins scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and Walter Clayton Jr. scored 17 points and Iona beat Marist 76-55 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday night and clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The Gaels never trailed.
“Man, I wanna cry right now, you know,” Jenkins said after the game. “We put in a lot of hard of hard work; a lot of dedication, baby, and a lot of determination, you know. I told my guys tonight, let’s just go out and play with a lot of passion, a lot of confidence, baby. This is what we worked for; we earned it... so let’s go out and take what’s ours.”
Iona led 35-26 at halftime before Marist outscored the Gaels 20-9 in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the second half with half Marist’s points coming from the foul line.
Farris made a 3 to tie it at 46-all. Jenkins made a 3 with 9:27 left and Iona gradually distanced itself. An 11-0 run turned a 57-53 lead to a 15-point advantage and the Gaels cruised from there.
Iona (27-7) entered as the conference’s top seed while Marist (13-20) was the 11th and final seed. Iona entered with a 13-game winning streak where the average margin of victory was 16.3 points per contest.
Iona was playing in its 20th MAAC championship game in the conference’s 42-year history while Marist was playing in its first. The last time the Red Foxes reached a title game was in 1992 when Robert Morris beat them in the Northeast Conference final.
Marist entered the tournament having lost five of its last seven before putting together a three-game win streak to reach the conference championship game.
Marist had a season in which it had a pair of five-game losing streaks, a four-game losing streak and a three-game skid.
___
