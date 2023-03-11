Iona Gaels square off against the Marist Red Foxes in MAAC Championship

Marist Red Foxes (13-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (26-7, 17-3 MAAC)
The Red Foxes are 6-14 in MAAC play. Marist is 2-2 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.
Patrick Gardner is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.
Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.