Iona Gaels square off against the Marist Red Foxes in MAAC Championship

Marist Red Foxes (13-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (26-7, 17-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -14; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels and the Marist Red Foxes meet in the MAAC Championship. The Gaels’ record in MAAC games is 17-3, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Iona is second in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels with 9.4 boards.

The Red Foxes are 6-14 in MAAC play. Marist is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

Patrick Gardner is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

