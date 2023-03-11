Marist beats Saint Peter's 69-57 in MAAC semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Patrick Gardner had 18 points in Marist’s 69-57 win over Saint Peter’s on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
Jaylen Murray finished with 14 points for the Peacocks (12-17). Mouhamed Sow added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Saint Peter’s. Jayden Saddler also had eight points.
Marist took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Gardner led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 41-20 at the break. Marist was outscored by Saint Peter’s in the second half by nine points, with Gardner scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.
