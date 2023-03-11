Purdue meets Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (16-18, 5-15 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers and Ohio State Buckeyes square off in the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers have gone 15-5 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. Purdue leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards. Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers with 12.8 rebounds.

The Buckeyes are 5-15 against Big Ten teams. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 20.9 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

