VCU wins 90-78 against Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 semifinal

NEW YORK — Jayden Nunn scored 18 points in VCU’s 90-78 win over Saint Louis on Saturday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinals.
Javon Pickett led the Billikens (21-12) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals. Javonte Perkins added 13 points for Saint Louis. Yuri Collins had 12 points and 10 assists.
VCU took the lead with 15:08 remaining in the first half and led the rest of the way. The score was 44-39 at halftime, with Adrian Baldwin Jr. racking up 13 points. Nunn scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as VCU advanced to the championship game.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.