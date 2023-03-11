No. 15 Texas, Iowa State will play for Big 12 tourney title

DeYona Gaston scored 14 points, Shay Holle had 13 and Harmon scored 11 points and had 10 assists and seven rebounds for Texas (25-8). Texas moved its record to 21-0 when holding its opponents 59 points or less.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 15 Texas advanced to the Big 12 Tournament championship game by beating Oklahoma State 64-57 on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ashley Joens scored 22 points, Lexi Donarski added 20 and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, setting up a matchup with No. 15 Texas.

Nyamer Diew came off the bench for 19 points for the third-seeded Cyclones (21-9). Joens surpased 3,000 career points with her first basket of the second half; her 3,009 points moved her into 13th on the NCAA all-time list.