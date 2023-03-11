No. 15 Texas, Iowa State will play for Big 12 tourney title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 15 Texas advanced to the Big 12 Tournament championship game by beating Oklahoma State 64-57 on Saturday.
Naomie Alnatas scored 13 points, and Lior Garzon and reserve Kassidy De Lapp each scored 11 for Oklahoma State (21-11).
IOWA STATE 82, NO. 14 OKLAHOMA 72
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ashley Joens scored 22 points, Lexi Donarski added 20 and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, setting up a matchup with No. 15 Texas.
Nyamer Diew came off the bench for 19 points for the third-seeded Cyclones (21-9). Joens surpased 3,000 career points with her first basket of the second half; her 3,009 points moved her into 13th on the NCAA all-time list.
Madi Williams led the second-seeded Sooners (25-6) with 19 points, Nevaeh Todd added 14 and Skylar Vann 13.
