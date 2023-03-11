UC Santa Barbara beats UC Riverside 92-87 in Big West semi

HENDERSON, Nev. — Ajay Mitchell had 28 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 92-87 win over UC Riverside on Friday in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals.
Flynn Cameron led the Highlanders (21-11) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and six assists. Zyon Pullin added 24 points and five assists for UC Riverside. In addition, Lachlan Olbrich finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Pierre-Louis scored 11 points in the first half and UCSB went into halftime trailing 42-39. Mitchell scored 18 points in the second half to help lead UCSB to a five-point victory.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.