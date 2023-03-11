Vermont faces UMass-Lowell in America East Championship game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (26-7, 11-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-10, 14-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -5.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks meet in the America East Championship. The Catamounts have gone 14-2 against America East teams, with an 8-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 73.1 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The River Hawks are 11-5 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 14.6 assists. Ayinde Hikim leads the River Hawks with 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is averaging 13.2 points for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Everette Hammond is averaging 13.8 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

