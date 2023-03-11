Shulga leads Utah State past Boise State 72-62 in MWC semis

LAS VEGAS — Max Shulga had 19 points in Utah State’s 72-62 win against Boise State on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

Shulga added five assists for the Aggies (24-7). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. R.J. Eytle-Rock shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.