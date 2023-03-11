No. 25 Middle Tennessee tops Western Kentucky for CUSA title

FRISCO, Texas — Jalynn Gregory made 5 of 5 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead No. 25 Middle Tennessee’s 82-70 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night to win the Conference USA Tournament championship.
The Blue Raiders hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the second quarter to break from a 15-all tie and build a 33-24 lead while scoring 20 points in the first six minutes of the quarter. Middle Tennessee scored 32 points in the quarter and led 47-31 at halftime.
Three free throws from Gregory put the Blue Raiders up by 22 late in the third and they led 63-46 at the end of the quarter. They led by 21 midway through the fourth quarter before Western Kentucky finished with a 12-3 run.
Acacia Hayes led Western Kentucky with 15 points and Aaliyah Pitts scored 11.
The Lady Toppers (19-13) hit 2 of 3 3-pointers in the early going then missed 19 of their next 20 attempts. They finished 6 for 29 from 3-point distance (21%) and 37% overall.
The Blue Raiders made 11 of 27 3-pointers (41%) and shot 42% overall.
