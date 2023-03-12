VCU Rams square off against the Dayton Flyers in A-10 Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (22-11, 12-6 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (26-7, 15-3 A-10) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -2.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams and the Dayton Flyers meet in the A-10 Championship. The Rams are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. VCU averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flyers are 12-6 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for VCU.

Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 5.7 points for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

