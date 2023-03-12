Surprising Monmouth routs Towson to win CAA women's tourney

TOWSON, Md. — Brianna Tinsley scored 18 points, Ariana Vanderhoop added 17 and seventh-seeded Monmouth rolled over No. 1 seed Towson 80-55 on Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game, giving the Hawks a long-awaited return to the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
After scoring 44 points and leading by 10 at halftime, the Hawks slowed down in the third quarter but got a big lift from an Elizabeth Marsicano 3-pointer that gave them a 12-point lead. The Hawks also scored the last three points of the quarter and took a 56-43 lead into the fourth.
The final period was all Monmouth, particularly in the last four minutes when the Hawks went ahead by 28 points and finished with a 14-3 run.
Jania Hall scored 14 points off the bench for Monmouth (18-15) and Belle Kranbuhl had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Vanderhoop had eight rebounds and three assists.
Alexia Nelson had 13 points, Kylie Kornegay-Lucas 12 and Patricia Anumgba 11 points for Towson (21-11). Anumgba added eight rebounds and three assists.
Vanderhoop scored 16 points and Tinsley 12 in the first half, leading Monmouth to a 44-34 lead. The Hawks shot 52% in the first half.
As the seventh seed, Monmouth won four games in four days, including taking out each of the top three seeds — Towson, Drexel and Northeastern. The Hawks’ rout denied the Tigers their second NCAA berth.
Monmouth was making its first appearance in a conference championship game since the 2011-12 NEC Championship game.
