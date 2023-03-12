Yale and Princeton play for Ivy League Championship

Princeton Tigers (20-8, 10-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (21-7, 10-4 Ivy League)
The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Yale.
Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Princeton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.