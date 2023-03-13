Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech's head coach

ATLANTA — Longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire was hired Monday as Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball coach.
Georgia Tech moved quickly to fill the void left after the firing of Josh Pastner.
He was dismissed on Friday, two days after the Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 season with a second-round loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament.
Stoudamire takes over a struggling program that has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 13 years.
