Georgetown women's basketball coach James Howard out, too

WASHINGTON — Georgetown women’s basketball coach James Howard will not have his contract renewed after four consecutive losing seasons, the school announced Monday.
He was promoted to the top job in 2017 after being an associate head coach with the team for two years.
In a statement announcing that Howard would be leaving, athletic director Lee Reed praised the coach’s “dedication and leadership.”
___
