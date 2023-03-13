Rutgers and Hofstra play in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (24-9, 16-2 CAA) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14, 10-10 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Hofstra Pride play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Scarlet Knights are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Rutgers scores 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Pride are 16-2 in CAA play. Hofstra has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 13.2 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article