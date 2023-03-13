Michigan squares off against Toledo in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (27-7, 16-2 MAC) at Michigan Wolverines (17-15, 11-9 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines take on the Toledo Rockets in the National Invitation Tournament. The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 2.3.

The Rockets are 16-2 against MAC teams. Toledo is second in college basketball scoring 85.6 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

