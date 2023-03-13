Liberty, Villanova meet in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (17-16, 10-10 Big East) at Liberty Flames (26-8, 15-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames and Villanova Wildcats play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Flames have gone 15-3 against ASUN opponents, with an 11-5 record in non-conference play. Liberty has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East action is 10-10. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Porter is averaging 7.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Dixon is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

