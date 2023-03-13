Vanderbilt and Yale square off in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yale Bulldogs (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-14, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Yale Bulldogs in the National Invitation Tournament. The Commodores’ record in SEC play is 11-7, and their record is 9-7 against non-conference opponents. Vanderbilt is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League games is 10-4. Yale is the best team in the Ivy League allowing only 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Matt Knowling is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

