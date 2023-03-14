Wisconsin squares off against Bradley in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (25-9, 16-4 MVC) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Bradley Braves in the National Invitation Tournament. The Badgers’ record in Big Ten games is 9-11, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Wisconsin is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 16-4 in MVC play. Bradley scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Duke Deen is averaging 9.6 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

